SAPD officer arrested for making terroristic threat against family member

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAPD Officer Andrew Gonzalez was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat of family/household.

SAN ANTONIO – An officer with the San Antonio Police Department has been arrested.

Officer Andrew Gonzalez was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat of family/household, according to an SAPD news release.

Recommended Videos

Gonzalez was off duty when he was arrested Sunday after the alleged victim filed a report with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

He is assigned to the Patrol Division and has been employed by SAPD for eight years.

Gonzalez has been placed on administrative duty.

SAPD is conducting an administrative investigation into the incident.

Gonzalez is the third SAPD officer arrested in 2024.