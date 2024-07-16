A/C unit repairs could be costly. Here’s how to keep units in tip-top shape

San Antonio – Temperatures have been mild this summer in San Antonio, which means air-conditioning repair companies have been able to keep up with service calls.

Jeremy Cox with Jon Wayne Service Company says this is the time for homeowners to get their units looked at before temps reach over 100 degrees.

“We are still staying very busy but it’s nowhere near as strenuous as it was last year,” he said.

Cox said not all issues can be prevented, but good system maintenance and annual check-ups can help.

“Have someone to come check the system that knows what they’re doing, look at it, look for worn parts, and replace those weak or worn parts before they turn into major repairs,” he said.

Make sure that the annual cost of a check-up includes a full system check. Homeowners can also do their part by changing the filters inside the home, especially for those with indoor pets that shed.

Hot water can prevent clogs.

“The best way to do that is by boiling really hot, almost boiling water down the drain system. And that way it kills any bacteria and anything and flows freely,” he said.

And check the unit outside, and make sure it’s clear of debris, and animal or insect nests.

If a system is acting strange it might be telling you it’s time to call an expert.

In the video below, Cox shows how homeowners can maintain their units.