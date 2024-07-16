81º
Suspect barricaded after shooting woman in head during argument, San Antonio police say

Woman hospitalized in critical condition

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Devan Karp, GMSA Reporter

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Officers were called to the 600 block of Taft around 6:15 a.m. for a shooting on Tuesday. (Devan Karp, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are working to lure a barricaded shooting suspect out of a home who allegedly shot a woman in her mid-30s, who is now hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Taft around 6:15 a.m. for a shooting on Tuesday.

An argument between the man and woman, who know each other but are not a couple, led to a shooting, police said.

The victim, who was shot in the head, told officers the man who fired, also in his mid-30s, at her was still inside the home, SAPD said.

SWAT negotiators were called to the location to try to lure the suspect out. In the process, a woman and two men came out of the home and were detained, according to SAPD.

Officers believe the suspect is still in the home and was not part of the detained ground, and negotiators are still working to get him out.

SAPD said SWAT is being cautious because they believe there are firearms still inside the home. Streets have been shut down in the area as they work to extract the suspect.

KSAT will update you when more information becomes available.

