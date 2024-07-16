Texas Land commissioner recruits San Antonio Missions’ players for severe weather preparation video series

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas General Land Office joined forces with several marquee players from the San Antonio Missions’ AA baseball team for a series of presentations on how to prepare for severe weather.

Some heavy hitters pitching into the campaign include Spurs Chairman Peter Holt and pitchers Bobby Milacki and Jason Blanchard from the Missions’ “Flying Chanclas de San Antonio” baseball team.

In 2024, the Missions became the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio again for Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión, which celebrates Hispanic culture by altering uniforms with Hispanic-themed logos, jerseys, and ballcaps.

“As a mom, I know the importance of being prepared for Texas weather, but I like to have a big-league coaching staff to help call the plays,” said Commissioner Dawn Buckingham.

“Don’t get caught off base — have your evacuation plan ready and practice it with the home team. Be a preparedness MVP - step up to the plate and stay safe!” said former Texas State Sen. Leticia Van de Putte.

According to a press release, the general land office’s YouTube page features the whole six-part video series on severe weather preparations.