San Antonio businesses step up to help in aftermath of Hurricane Beryl

SAN ANTONIO – Mireles Party Ice is constantly in production.

“We make 200 tons of ice a day,” Jesse Mireles, the vice president and co-owner, said. “We’re manufacturing ice 24 hours a day.”

Demand this month for the family-owned San Antonio ice company has hit a peak after Hurricane Beryl.

“This hurricane ice is just an additional surge on top of the regular demand,” Mireles said. “We’re making sure we have production, capacity and plenty of bag inventory to fill up.”

Mireles said the company has sent nearly 1,000,000 pounds of packaged ice to the greater Houston area, sending packages to groups like the Texas Dept. of Emergency Management and the Red Cross. The company also added a late shift to increase production abilities before the storm.

And they’re not the only business in San Antonio stepping up to support those in need.

“When did you realize that people were going to need help after Beryl outside of the Houston area?” KSAT reporter Avery Everett asked Salena Villagomez, the owner of Sal’s Roofing Empire.

“It started when I got the call,” Villagomez said. “I started first at my customer’s house, and then from there, I just started knocking on doors.”

Villagomez said she packed up her truck late last week and drove to the Houston area to help repair roofs.

She said downed trees and damaged homes are widespread across southeast Texas.

“I know that there’s a lot of companies and people that are overwhelmed with all the work that needs to be done,” Villagomez said.

Nonprofits also have said they need more volunteers to help with cleanup.