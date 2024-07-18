Hurricane Beryl’s aftermath drains already-low blood supply

SAN ANTONIO – The aftermath of Hurricane Beryl is causing all kinds of problems for the Houston area, including draining an already-low blood supply.

Wind damage and flooding from Beryl has left Houston’s Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center with power shortages and a low blood supply, complicating efforts to provide hospitals with blood. To complicate matters, there is a low blood supply in San Antonio due to typical summer-month shortages, which is preventing South Texas Blood & Tissue from lending a helping hand.

Recommended Videos

STBT officials are urging San Antonio residents to help rebuild the state’s blood supply. All blood types are needed, especially O-positive and O-negative.

“I want to encourage everyone to donate blood. Please do encourage people yourselves,” said STBT CEO Adrienne Mendoza. “It’s traditionally a slow period this time of year. July is very challenging. Our neighbors were affected by Hurricane Beryl and it’s been very challenging for them as well, so if we can all have our neighbors and friends step up, we can help Houston recover.”

Blood drive sponsors are also needed. You can schedule a blood donation or blood drive by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org.