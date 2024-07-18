San Antonio welcomes new Spurs player Chris Paul with a mural

San Antonio street artist Colton Valentine created a mural north of downtown to honor the Spurs’ new point guard, Chris Paul. The new mural is located near the corner of San Pedro Avenue and West Cypress Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio street artist Colton Valentine is finishing up a mural north of downtown to honor the Spurs’ new point guard, Chris Paul.

The new mural is located near the corner of San Pedro Avenue and West Cypress Street.

Recommended Videos

Valentine has worked on murals for the past four years. By connecting with local sponsors, Valentine can make his art possible.

“Within a day, I had enough sponsors. It helped me get all the supplies I needed,” Valentine said. “It’s a no-brainer. I am going to put Chris Paul up here.”

Paul, a veteran guard, is a 12-time NBA All-Star. He is widely known as one of the greatest point guards of all time.

“I was really inspired to paint Chris Paul because he has a lot of wisdom,” Valentine said. “Most sports players are cool for what they do in sports. I have seen interviews of Chris Paul where he spits knowledge about protecting your peace and the whole journey of life.”

Valentine said his goal is to inspire young people. He admires Paul for having the same motivations.

“He understands the importance of nurturing the relationship of the youth, which is what this mural does as well,” Valentine said. “Kids come out here and see this, and they want to take photos, or they get inspired to do artwork themselves.”

When Valentine was younger, he was inspired by his grandmother to take his passion for art further.

“My grandma said you need to stop wasting your talent, so I kind of took it serious for a year, and it worked. I am giving myself 10 years,” Valentine said.

Valentine is taking 10 years to gain the momentum he needs to continue to display his art professionally. He has multiple murals in the works to complete throughout the rest of the year.

Find more Spurs content on KSAT.com here