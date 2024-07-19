Restaurant flagged for employees failing to wash hands, leaving cooked beans on the floor

SAN ANTONIO – Reused single-use containers, employees not washing their hands, and cooked beans kept on the floor are some of the violations that health inspectors found at three San Antonio restaurants that could make you sick.

Behind the Kitchen Door is a series where KSAT investigates health inspections of local restaurants.

La Torre de Jalisco

Inspectors found four violations at La Torre de Jalisco on 9511 Poteet Jourdanton Freeway Access Road during its June 2024 inspection.

Among the issues inspectors flagged twice was employees failing to wash their hands.

The inspector also noted there was a container of cooked beans on the floor.

A restaurant manager invited KSAT to discuss the inspection report and answered every single question.

When asked about the cooked beans, the manager said employees had just taken them off the stove and were getting ready to put them in the correct place.

The manager also said the employees were brand new and they had been talked to about the other food violations.

He said everything had since been corrected.

Angie’s Cafe

Frozen beans were left out to thaw at Angie’s Cafe on 1201 Pleasanton Road, according to a June 2024 inspection report.

The thawing frozen beans were among the nine non-compliant items inspectors found at the restaurant.

The inspector noted bacon and cut vegetables were being kept in to-go bags.

Angie’s Cafe owner Raul Ruiz told KSAT that all the issues had been fixed.

Ruiz said he talked with employees after inspectors caught one wiping their face with a napkin and not changing gloves.

Metro Health has since ordered a reinspection. Ruiz said he wants customers to know that he is working to right those wrongs.

La Ruleta

After an inspection in June 2024, Metro Health ordered a reinspection for La Ruleta, a sports bar, located in the 700 block of Ruiz Street.

Thirteen items on the inspection report were out of compliance.

In the report, the inspector said its food license was once expired.

The inspector also noted that the sports bar used a single-use cup to scoop tajin and salt.

The sports bar also reused single-use containers, according to the report.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Other scores from June 2 through June 8, 2024

54th Street Restaurant and Drafthouse, 100

7307 New Braunfels

-----------------------------

Flying Saucer, 100

11255 Huebner

-----------------------------

Gordita Mi Torreon, 100

2032 Austin Hwy

-----------------------------

Social House, 100

19160 Stone Oak Pkwy

-----------------------------

Bar-b-q Republic of Texas, 100

9607 Southton Road

-----------------------------

Domino’s Pizza, 100

6390 De Zavala

-----------------------------

