TxDOT launches campaign in hopes of getting drivers to slow down this summer

The Texas Department of Transportation and statewide law enforcement is launching their, "Operation Slowdown" speeding campaign until Aug. 4.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation and statewide law enforcement launched an anti-speeding summer campaign Friday.

TxDOT is teaming up with police to step up enforcement on speeding during “Operation Slowdown,” a campaign aimed at reminding drivers to always follow the speed limit, a news release said.

“Speeding was the number one contributing factor in more than 160,000 crashes in Texas last year, leading to 1,456 people killed. That’s one-third of all traffic deaths in our state,” officials said in the release.

In San Antonio, over 11,000 speeding-related crashes were reported that resulted in 103 deaths and 438 serious injuries last year, according to the release.

Lanisa Dehn knows all too well how speeding can lead to tragic results. Dehn lost her mother in a crash in Lubbock in 2020.

“Take a moment and think about the heartache and suffering that my family has experienced with the loss of my mother,” Dehn said. “Please don’t make that choice. Slow down and drive the speed limit.”

TxDOT reminds drivers that speeding is not only dangerous, but can be costly. Police plan to get drivers to slow down or pay up, according to the release.

“Speeding is one of the deadliest problems on our roads,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “Getting to the office, home or wherever you’re going a few minutes faster isn’t worth putting your life or the lives of others at risk.”

The campaign is in effect until Aug. 4.