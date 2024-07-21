3 killed in wrong-way collision in south Bexar County, SAPD says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a deadly wrong-way collision that killed three people early Sunday morning.

Officers said they received a call just before 2 a.m. of a pickup truck driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 37 near Loop 1604.

Minutes later, authorities said the pickup truck, a Ford F150, crashed head-on into a Ford Mustang. After the collision, the Ford F150 rolled over and burst into flames.

Three people were in the Mustang. SAPD said its driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A backseat passenger in the Mustang was later pronounced dead in an EMS unit.

A Mustang passenger, who sat up front, was transported to a local hospital with serious bodily injury, but police do not yet know how serious the injury or injuries are.

San Antonio police said the driver of the F150 died in the fire.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the identities of the three who died in the collision.