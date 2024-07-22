City of San Antonio to host cemetery stewardship seminar this Saturday

The Cemetery Stewardship Seminar will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Ever wondered how to get involved with cemetery conservation? The City of San Antonio is hosting a seminar this Saturday to help people understand how to get involved.

The event will allow participants to learn about historic East Side cemeteries, stewardship activities and cemetery conservation.

The speakers will include the following:

Danielle Belleny, a wildlife Biologist and co-founder of Black Birders Week, will discuss the ecological importance of cemeteries.

Joe Alvarez, a local history professor, will discuss his process and share his favorite stories from San Fernando #2.

The Cemetery Stewardship Seminar will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Little Carver Civic Center, 226 N Hackberry Street.

Lunch will be provided. RSVP is required at the link here.