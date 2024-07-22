78º
City of San Antonio to host cemetery stewardship seminar this Saturday

Event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Little Carver Civic Center

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

The Cemetery Stewardship Seminar will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (City of San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – Ever wondered how to get involved with cemetery conservation? The City of San Antonio is hosting a seminar this Saturday to help people understand how to get involved.

The event will allow participants to learn about historic East Side cemeteries, stewardship activities and cemetery conservation.

The speakers will include the following:

  • Danielle Belleny, a wildlife Biologist and co-founder of Black Birders Week, will discuss the ecological importance of cemeteries.
  • Joe Alvarez, a local history professor, will discuss his process and share his favorite stories from San Fernando #2.

The Cemetery Stewardship Seminar will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Little Carver Civic Center, 226 N Hackberry Street.

Lunch will be provided. RSVP is required at the link here.

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

