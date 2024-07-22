93º
Have feedback for CPS Energy? Share your thoughts about the utility company at an open house

Open house to be held Wednesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 5:30–7:30 p.m. at CPS Energy Headquarters

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – If you would like to learn how to save on your energy bill and provide feedback about CPS Energy services, the utility company is hosting an open house this week.

The open house will take place Wednesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 5:30–7:30 p.m. at CPS Energy Headquarters at 500 McCullough Ave.

The event will feature several informational stations on energy conservation, billing assistance, generation planning and more.

Providing customers with opportunities to learn more about their community-owned utility and provide feedback is important to us,” said CPS Energy Chief Customer Strategy Officer DeAnna Hardwick. “Our teams are prepared to share the work we are doing and gather attendees’ input as we continue to plan for our growing community.”

Information will be shared in English, Spanish, and ASL services will be available.

