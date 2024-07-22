SA nonprofits partner with American Diabetes Association to teach kids importance of diabetes prevention

The ADA is partnering with the YMCA of Greater San Antonio to host Camp Project Power.

SAN ANTONIO – Children in San Antonio are getting the opportunity to learn about type 2 diabetes and how to prevent it.

Type 2 Diabetes is the most common form of diabetes. It means your body isn’t producing insulin properly, according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

To help teach children how to prevent the disease, the ADA is partnering with the YMCA of Greater San Antonio to host Camp Project Power.

The camp introduces local children to nutrition education classes, fun activities to get the body moving, mental health series, craft sessions and CPR training.

The camp is happening right now at The Westside Family YMCA. The free camp takes kids who are at risk for type 2 diabetes and teaches them about prevention. It is available for children ages nine to 12.

The camp is from July 22-26.

“We are trying to advocate for healthy living to really prevent type two diabetes ‘cause we see how hard and detrimental it is on our community, so we’re really trying to work towards prevention,” said Nila Escanane, a pediatric endocrinologist with UT Health San Antonio.

Escanane is helping speak to children this week at the camp.

Teaching kids in our community about diabetes prevention is important because diabetes is the fourth-leading cause of death in Bexar County, according to Metro Health. The organization said over 13%, or 280,000 residents in our county, are currently living with the disease.

Families interested in learning more about Camp Project Power can click here.