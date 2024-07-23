High school graduates preparing for college, work force can access free resources this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Department of Human Services and CafeCollege are joining forces this Saturday to host a free LEVEL UP Resource Fair for recent high school graduates preparing for college or employment.

The fair will help people ages 16 to 24 who need help, not just high school graduates. The LEVEL UP Resource Fair can help people with the following:

identifying an education or career pathway

financial aid assistance: completing the FAFSA for the first time or needing to fix errors

transitioning support to enter college

help finding a job or career exploration

support with challenges young adults may be having with housing, food, and child care

applying to go back to high school or get a GED

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 27 at the Roosevelt Clubhouse, 331 Roosevelt Ave.

Click here to register for the fair.