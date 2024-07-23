80º
High school graduates preparing for college, work force can access free resources this Saturday

Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Roosevelt Clubhouse

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Generic image of a graduation cap. (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Department of Human Services and CafeCollege are joining forces this Saturday to host a free LEVEL UP Resource Fair for recent high school graduates preparing for college or employment.

The fair will help people ages 16 to 24 who need help, not just high school graduates. The LEVEL UP Resource Fair can help people with the following:

  • identifying an education or career pathway
  • financial aid assistance: completing the FAFSA for the first time or needing to fix errors
  • transitioning support to enter college
  • help finding a job or career exploration
  • support with challenges young adults may be having with housing, food, and child care
  • applying to go back to high school or get a GED

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 27 at the Roosevelt Clubhouse, 331 Roosevelt Ave.

Click here to register for the fair.

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

