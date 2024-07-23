87º
UTSA football projected to finish 2024-25 season second in AAC preseason poll

Roadrunners kickoff 2024-25 season against Kennesaw State on Aug. 31

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

UTSA players celebrate with their win over UAB in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA Roadrunners football is projected to finish second in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in the 2024-25 season, according to a preseason poll.

The Roadrunners received 368 points and four first-place votes, trailing the University of Memphis, which had 409 points and 23 first-place votes.

Tulane University is projected to finish third in the AAC after tallying 362 points and several first-place votes.

The University of South Florida and Army rounded out the top five.

Team (First-Place Votes)Points
1.Memphis409
2.UTSA368
3.Tulane362
4.South Florida339
5.Army236
6.Florida Atlantic228
7.East Carolina219
8.Rice219
9.North Texas216
10.UAB192
11.Navy150
12.Tulsa95
13.Charlotte77
14Temple40

UTSA football finished third in the AAC at the end of the 2023-24 season, when they eclipsed a 9-4 record.

Some of the Roadrunners’ notable wins last season came against Marshall University in the Scooters Coffee Frisco Bowl and USF on Senior Night.

The Roadrunners kickoff the 2024-25 season against Kennesaw State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Alamodome.

Tickets can be purchased online or by contacting the UTSA Ticket Office at 210-458-UTSA (8872) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT.

