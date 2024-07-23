UTSA football projected to finish 2024-25 season second in AAC preseason poll

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UTSA players celebrate with their win over UAB in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA Roadrunners football is projected to finish second in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in the 2024-25 season, according to a preseason poll.

The Roadrunners received 368 points and four first-place votes, trailing the University of Memphis, which had 409 points and 23 first-place votes.

Tulane University is projected to finish third in the AAC after tallying 362 points and several first-place votes.

The University of South Florida and Army rounded out the top five.

Team (First-Place Votes) Points 1. Memphis 409 2. UTSA 368 3. Tulane 362 4. South Florida 339 5. Army 236 6. Florida Atlantic 228 7. East Carolina 219 8. Rice 219 9. North Texas 216 10. UAB 192 11. Navy 150 12. Tulsa 95 13. Charlotte 77 14 Temple 40

UTSA football finished third in the AAC at the end of the 2023-24 season, when they eclipsed a 9-4 record.

Some of the Roadrunners’ notable wins last season came against Marshall University in the Scooters Coffee Frisco Bowl and USF on Senior Night.

The Roadrunners kickoff the 2024-25 season against Kennesaw State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Alamodome.

Tickets can be purchased online or by contacting the UTSA Ticket Office at 210-458-UTSA (8872) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.