UTSA football projected to finish 2024-25 season second in AAC preseason poll

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA Roadrunners football is projected to finish second in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in the 2024-25 season, according to a preseason poll.
The Roadrunners received 368 points and four first-place votes, trailing the University of Memphis, which had 409 points and 23 first-place votes.
Recommended Videos
Tulane University is projected to finish third in the AAC after tallying 362 points and several first-place votes.
The University of South Florida and Army rounded out the top five.
|Team (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|1.
|Memphis
|409
|2.
|UTSA
|368
|3.
|Tulane
|362
|4.
|South Florida
|339
|5.
|Army
|236
|6.
|Florida Atlantic
|228
|7.
|East Carolina
|219
|8.
|Rice
|219
|9.
|North Texas
|216
|10.
|UAB
|192
|11.
|Navy
|150
|12.
|Tulsa
|95
|13.
|Charlotte
|77
|14
|Temple
|40
UTSA football finished third in the AAC at the end of the 2023-24 season, when they eclipsed a 9-4 record.
Some of the Roadrunners’ notable wins last season came against Marshall University in the Scooters Coffee Frisco Bowl and USF on Senior Night.
The Roadrunners kickoff the 2024-25 season against Kennesaw State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Alamodome.
Tickets can be purchased online or by contacting the UTSA Ticket Office at 210-458-UTSA (8872) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.