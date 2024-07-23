WATCH: ‘Your Voice, South Texas’ debuts with Uvalde residents’ thoughts on the presidential election

Watch the first episode of 'Your Voice, South Texas,' in the video player above.

KSAT is hitting the road to launch a new political series aimed at giving South Texans a voice ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

For each episode of Your Voice, South Texas, KSAT′s Stephania Jimenez will travel to an area town and highlight conversations with people who live there.

Your Voice, South Texas removes politicians from the equation, instead speaking directly to the people affected by government policies.

The inaugural episode takes us to Uvalde, an area that’s been politically charged since the mass murder of 21 children and adults at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022.

The town of about 15,000 is 90 miles west of San Antonio and leans conservative. But as KSAT shows, people aren’t defined by their parties.

“All I care about is democracy. And if Trump is a better man, then I hope he gets it…[it’s about who] is better for democracy,” said Eddy Gonzalez.

Gonzalez told KSAT he supports Joe Biden. All interviews in this episode were conducted July 17, days before President Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

“My light bill has been higher than ever,” said Norma Almendarez-Aviles, who admitted she doesn’t think she’ll vote this November.

Joseph Foster, a Uvaldean, who said he’ll vote for Donald Trump, told KSAT he wants Americans to have civil conversations about the issues affecting them before the election.

“I’m no better than anyone else…I have to be open-minded enough to listen to other peoples’ truths as well. Because what I believe is not always perfect,” said Foster.