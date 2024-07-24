Alpha Home substance use recovery staff now helping young women beyond live-in treatment homes

SAN ANTONIO – Barbara Hood is a former Alpha Home client. Her addiction emerged from an unexpected diagnosis.

“I was diagnosed with a late-stage cancer, and with the treatment of the cancer, pain pills came into play. Opiates,” Hood said.

Hood’s cancer treatment lasted for four years.

“The disease was gone. The addiction was still there,” Hood said.

She battled her addiction in 2012 amid the unknowingly worsening opioid crisis.

“That education on addiction just wasn’t there, understanding that addiction is a disease,” Hood said. “My addiction was ruining my life in every way.”

Hood found Alpha Home, a now-56-year-old San Antonio institution serving women with substance use disorder. The organization has two live-in treatment houses in San Antonio and provides wrap-around services for clients.

Hood has spent her 12 years of sobriety helping other women.

“Alpha Home saved my life,” Hood said.

While working at Alpha Home over the last four years, she noticed what the statistics were saying: mental illness and suicide rates were spiking among young women ages 18-26.

One year ago, Alpha Home received a unique integrative health grant called the Innovative Healing Centered Projects (IHCOs). These are described as non-clinical grants that focus on social and community connectedness.

The main target clients are young adults who have experienced Adverse Childhood Experiences, multigenerational trauma or emergent behavioral health needs that may have been exacerbated due to COVID-19.

“It was the impact of the pandemic on this particular population. They had a significant increase in substance use disorders and mental health disorders. So that’s my role, is to support these ladies,” Hood said.

The grant allows Alpha Home to seek out young women to prevent and treat substance use and mental health issues beyond their residential homes.

“We go to community events. We go to schools,” Hood said. “I have a working relationship with Big Mama’s Safe House, churches. We get referrals from everywhere.”

Hood is one of the new recovery coaches that came from the grant.

“I have 50 clients. Not that I work with 50 people every day, but I have 50 people that can call me at any point in time and say, ‘Barbara I need help. Can you come get me and take me to a meeting? What resources do you have to help me get food? Treatment for my mental health disorder?’” Hood said.

Hood said she is also working with women in the criminal justice system.

“I am credentialed for re-entry, so I accompany them to CPS court, criminal court and support them. We’ve had tremendous success rate getting the judicial system to understand this is a disease,” Hood said.

Hood stays with her clients for at least a year, watching success build over time.

“I help them get into school. Better jobs that are sustainable jobs, that will actually cover rising rent and grocery prices,” Hood said.

While out in the community, Hood also trains and networks with organizations, which are then prepared to help her clients when needed.

“This is not a job to me. This is my advocation. It’s my heart’s calling,” Hood said.

Hood described it as a two-way street.

“They support me. They help me stay where I am. They help me stay empathetic, compassionate, involved in the recovery community,” Hood said.

Hood’s calling is now changing the trajectory of future generations. She hopes the grant will be extended to help more vulnerable yet capable young women.