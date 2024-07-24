79º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

SA Core, SMART expand hours of service this summer to help respond to more mental health calls

SA Core is now a 24/7 service in San Antonio, while S.M.A.R.T. covers Bexar County 16 hours a day, seven days a week.

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Mental Health, Bexar County, SA Core

SAN ANTONIO – Changes have come to handle more mental health calls across the city and county.

The two leading mental health units — SA Core and S.M.A.R.T. — have increased their response hours this summer. SA Core is now a 24/7 service in San Antonio, and S.M.A.R.T. covers parts of Bexar County 16 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We’re able to give them that long-term care and getting those long-term resources that help them out,” Jeffrey Waclawczyk, an SA Core paramedic, said.

SA Core stands for San Antonio Community Outreach and Resiliency Effort. The city’s mental health crisis team comprises SAPD officers, SAFD paramedics and Center for Health Care Services clinicians. When someone calls 911 about a person experiencing a mental health crisis, those calls can be directed to this team.

When the program launched in 2022, the goal was to give San Antonio a multi-dimensional response to mental health calls. Two years later, the number of these calls and this program is growing.

“The need is huge right now, and it’s huge in San Antonio, and it’s huge across the world and the United States,” Danielle Blagg, an SA Core clinician, said.

S.M.A.R.T. stands for Bexar County’s Specialized Multidisciplinary Alternate Response Team. It has a similar structure to SA Core, except it is made up of Bexar County Sheriff Deputies, EMS contractors with Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC) and CHCS clinicians.

“We’ve all been conditioned to call 911,” Dr. Andrea Guerrero, the director of public health in Bexar County, said. “But oftentimes the 911 response is not entirely appropriate if you have just a purely law enforcement lens.”

The team covers parts of Bexar County from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but Guerrero said the team isn’t far out from a 24-hour service.

“The gap has been really in recruitment and retention of staff,” Guerrero said.

For mental health resources, click here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

Gavin Nesbitt is an award-winning photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He won a Lone Star Emmy, a Regional Murrow, a Texas Broadcast News Award, a Headliners Foundation Silver Showcase Award and 2 Telly Awards for his work covering the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

email

Recommended Videos