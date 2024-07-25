Local senior still hurting after alleged attack by ‘high-five’ robbery suspects

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A local senior who says he was the victim of the so-called “high-five” robbery suspects is still hurting from the attack earlier this month.

Jose Santos Hernandez still had bruises on his hands and a bandage covering what he says was a serious cut on his elbow Thursday morning.

A report from the San Antonio Police Department shows the 86-year-old was the victim of a robbery in his West side home on July 16.

It says a woman arrived at his door on W. Commerce Street that afternoon, asking for a glass of water.

Unbeknownst to Santos Hernandez at the time, she was working with a man, and together they planned to rob him.

The senior spoke to KSAT 12 News Thursday, asking that his face not be shown.

Santos Hernandez, who speaks only Spanish, described how, while he was distracted getting water for the woman, the man rushed into his home and threw him to the floor.

He says he cut his hands as he struggled with the stranger for his wallet, then fell and cut his elbow as he tried to run after the couple.

They got away with all the cash in his wallet, about $400, he said.

Police released what appeared to be surveillance video, showing a man and woman stopping to give each other a high-five before running away.

They say the couple are the people who robbed Santos Hernandez.

The victim said he’s not too concerned about the money he lost and that he believes the suspects probably have spent it already.

However, Santos Hernandez said he would like to see them punished if they are caught.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the video is asked to call SAPD’s Robbery Task Force at (210) 207-0300, or Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7867).