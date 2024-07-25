The Fredericksburg Texas Testicle Festival scheduled for August

The 2024 Fredericksburg Texas Testicle Festival is scheduled for August 10 and August 31.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Testicle Festival is coming to Fredericksburg on two dates in August.

It’s scheduled for both August 10 and August 31.

The festival offers all-you-can-eat fried bull testicles until they run out. If that’s not up your alley, the festival also offers hamburgers, pork sandwiches, and ribeye stakes. Guests can also enjoy both live music and adult beverages.

General admission tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 plus fees for kids up to age 18. Kids under three have free admission. All tickets must be purchased in advance and there will be no refunds.

Visit their website for more information and to purchase tickets at both the August 10 date and August 31 date.