Teenager arrested on manslaughter charge after deadly assault downtown

Jeremy Obregon has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony following a July 14 alleged assault in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested after San Antonio police said he fatally attacked a man and left him for dead on a downtown sidewalk.

Jeremy James Obregon, 18, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a manslaughter charge Tuesday, jail records show. He was released on a $50,000 bond the following day.

Following his release from jail, Obregon was placed on partial house arrest. He can attend school or church, but he cannot own a firearm, according to records. The manslaughter charge is a second-degree felony.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. on July 14 outside the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk Hotel downtown.

After San Antonio police received an assault in progress call, officers said they found the victim unresponsive while lying on the sidewalk in front of the hotel with blood coming out of his head.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital, but upon arrival, doctors determined he had suffered severe head trauma and was not likely to survive. The victim was placed on life support, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim, identified as Thomas Weaver, 42, was taken off life support and pronounced dead on Monday, July 22. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Weaver’s death was a homicide.

Surveillance videos capture assault

Officers said the incident was captured on the hotel’s surveillance video cameras.

According to the affidavit, the video showed Weaver walking behind Obregon and six other people. The group stopped walking and Weaver was then seen standing near Obregon, the video showed.

Obregon, an unidentified male and an unidentified female surrounded the victim while the other members of the group stood back several feet.

Police said the video then showed Obregon punching Weaver in the face. Weaver fell backward and hit his head on the concrete.

Obregon stood over him and punched him in the head a second time, the affidavit stated.

A witness told San Antonio police that the victim may have been intoxicated, but the witness did not see him do anything toward Obregon that may have warranted an attack. Upon reviewing the surveillance footage, an SAPD detective said they did not see the victim make any aggressive moves or gestures toward Obregon.

Two days after the incident, San Antonio police released surveillance footage and asked for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in the case.

According to the affidavit, multiple tips sent to authorities identified the person in the video as a former Southside High School football player.

San Antonio and Southside ISD police confirmed the player’s identity as Obregon, documents show.

Obregon was a standout wide receiver for the Southside Cardinals. He was one of three Cardinals selected to compete in the 2024 San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game, which took place Jan. 6 at the Alamodome.