Wider sidewalks, better bus stop access coming in 2025 to Medical Center area

SAN ANTONIO – Wider sidewalks, improved ADA accessibility and better access to bus stops are among the improvements coming to the Medical Center area next year.

According to the City of San Antonio Public Works, construction will begin Monday to improve pedestrian amenities along Wurzbach Road from Interstate 10 to Fredericksburg Road.

The $2.35 million project will be conducted in four phases, beginning with the area between I-10 and Bluemel Road.

Work on the first three phases will be conducted at night to minimize traffic disruption. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Businesses and their parking lots will remain accessible. There will be intermittent sidewalk closures.

“This area of Wurzbach Road has a lot of pedestrians and public transit riders,” Public Works Director Razi Hosseini said. “We want to give them a safer and more comfortable experience. Performing most of the construction at night will help keep lanes open during the day for those traveling to and from the Medical Center.”

The project is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2025.

