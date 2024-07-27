Texas mom calls on San Antonio community to donate blood for cancer patients

South Texas Blood & Tissue is teaming up with Big Love Cancer Care for a blood drive this Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue said more than 1.9 million people are newly diagnosed with cancer each year, and the blood supply right now is critically low.

On Sunday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the center is teaming up with BIG Love Cancer Care to hold a blood drive at Chicken ‘n’ Pickle.

More than a quarter of the blood supply is used by patients battling cancer, and Brooke Phillips was once one of them.

“We went through two years of treatment through chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant,” her mom, Jessica Phillips, said. “She changed the lives of everybody that was around her.”

Brooke was three when she was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2004. During her treatment, she needed several units of blood. In 2006, she passed.

“I can’t even find the words to express how valuable that (it) is for a person to donate blood,” Phillips said.

Phillips is the co-founder of BIG Love. She created it back in 2007 to help other kids, like Brooke, and their families.

“This is a part of who we are as Texans,” Phillips said. “They’re really strained for blood donations.”

To Schedule a donation, visit South TexasBlood.org or call 210-731-5590.