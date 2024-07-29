4 people injured, 3 hospitalized after altercation at home on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Four people were injured, three hospitalized, after a fight at a home on the city’s West Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Persyn Street, not far from Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School and Castroville Road.

According to police, officers arrived to find four males of various ages with cuts and stab wounds. Three of the victims were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Police said a fourth person was treated on scene by EMS. At this point, authorities say they do not know exactly how the fight started or why.

The conditions of the people are not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.