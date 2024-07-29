Gov. Greg Abbott sends Texas firefighters to California to help battle wildfires

(Nic Coury, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A firefighter lays out a hose line while fighting the Park Fire near Forest Ranch, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

The park fire burning in Northern California has scorched an area larger than the size of Los Angeles.

It’s put millions of people under air quality alerts, and thousands of firefighters are working around the clock to contain the flames.

To try to control the fire, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has authorized a plethora of Lone Star State resources to head to Northern California to join first responders already fighting the blaze.

“Texans understand the urgency of responding to wildfires, and our country is stronger when we come together in times of crisis,” said Abbott.

100 Texas firefighters, accompanied by 25 fire engines and other vehicles and resources, are set to join the front lines in Northern California.

The deployment of firefighters is coordinated through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a state-to-state mutual aid system.