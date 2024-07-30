High school students gain skills, networking opportunities in District 8 program

SAN ANTONIO – High school students are getting the chance to develop essential skills and connect with community leaders through a District 8 program.

On Tuesday, students who are part of the Fourth Annual Rising Stars Leadership Program toured Geekdom, a co-working space that provides a community filled with resources and opportunities.

“They are so smart. They are definitely asking the right questions about team development and what challenges one can encounter when starting a business or a startup, Gladys Gonzalez, the executive administrator at Geekdom said.

The program was created by councilmember Manny Pelaez and the District 8 Council Office.

The free program aims to equip students with essential skills through workshops and connections with area leaders.

“My favorite part is getting to meet so many people of so many different backgrounds whether it be the business side, whether it be the more political city side,” Sean Brosnan, a participant said.

During the four-day program, students will explore problem solving, community engagement and civic responsibility.

Students will also discover various job opportunities.