Joint Base San Antonio, Pre-K 4 SA create partnership to support military families with child care

SAN ANTONIO – A new partnership between Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) and Pre-K 4 SA will help connect military families to child care options on and off base while offering additional community resources, according to a press release.

JBSA presently faces a significant child care shortage and offers only 990 child care slots, with just 65 available through at-home care, the press release said. This disparity is also worsened for families with special needs children, where specialized care near their homes is incredibly scarce.

“The partnership between the City of San Antonio, Joint Base San Antonio and (Pre-K 4 SA) represents a significant step forward in supporting our military families,” said Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers, commander of Joint Base San Antonio. “By ensuring our service members’ children have priority access to high-quality early education, we’re not only investing in their future but also enhancing military readiness. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) demonstrates San Antonio’s commitment to our military community and families, addresses a critical need, and allows our personnel to focus on their mission, knowing their children are receiving excellent care and education.”

JBSA currently has over 80,000 service members and civilian personnel. Pre-K 4 SA is a voter-approved, comprehensive early childhood program, and the pair have been working to expand resources and increase access for military families with young children.

“This MOU is yet another example of Military City USA’s commitment to solving the military’s and Department of Defense’s most pressing challenges by ensuring that families have access to affordable, high-quality early learning and childcare,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “Approximately 85% of our military families don’t live on a base; they live in our communities. Our common goals will expand availability of childcare, care for children with special needs, support military members’ unique mission hour requirements, all at off-installation childcare centers or home providers.”

The press release said the partnership includes the following:

Expanding Access to High-Quality Care: JBSA and Pre-K 4 SA will work together to identify new ways to connect military families to child care options, focusing on expanding the network of Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood (MCCYN) providers. These providers, with a 3-star or higher Texas Rising Star (TRS) rating, will offer specialized care, extended hours, and weekend availability to meet the unique needs of military families.

Streamlined Information Sharing: A strong line of communication will be established between JBSA child care resources and Pre-K 4 SA. This ensures families have easy access to information on child care options on and off base.

Investing in Child Care Professionals: Specialized training will be offered to child care professionals, on and off base, to further enhance the quality of care available in San Antonio.

Supporting Military Families Holistically: Pre-K 4 SA supports and empowers families by connecting them with community organizations that provide critical services. In addition to these wrap-around services, Pre-K 4 SA will participate in JBSA’s Workforce and Transition Alliance.

“This strengthened partnership between JBSA and Pre-K 4 SA directly aligns with our strategic goal of building a strong and equitable early learning ecosystem in San Antonio,” said Dr. Sarah Baray, Pre-K 4 SA CEO. “We are further elevating the quality of care for all children in our community by connecting our Early Learning Shared Services Alliance members with MYCCYN and creating upward mobility for child care professionals. Pre-K 4 SA is honored to serve our military families by ensuring they have access to the nurturing environment and opportunities they deserve.”