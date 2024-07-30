Kerrville bounces back after city sees up to seven inches of rainfall in one day

KERRVILLE, Texas – What a difference a week makes. Last Tuesday, Kerrville saw heavy rain that led to city-wide flooding. Almost a week later, residents there enjoyed the benefits of the Guadalupe River by getting a healthy drink of water.

“I’ve seen the river probably at its lowest it’s ever been, so just to see it that low one day and then the next rimming to the top of the bridge, it’s just unbelievable,” said Armando Medina.

According to the KSAT Weather team, Kerrville saw up to seven inches of rain last Tuesday.

Kerrville Public Works Executive Director Stuart Barron says last week’s showers accumulated to a 5-10-year rain event, which the city hasn’t seen since 2018.

“Do you know the damages that the city has seen? City property and residents?” asked KSAT’s John Paul Barajas.

“I don’t have a good number for residential-type property; on the city side, a lot of what it was was cleaning up debris,” said Barron.

Barron told KSAT that, all things considered, Kerrville managed well, but there is still work to be done, like clearing and cleaning storm drains.

“We enjoy having the river flow through our city, and these floods are just part of having that,” said Barron.

Barron adds that as they return to normalcy, there are benefits to the rainfall. The springs are recharged, and the river is flowing at double the rate it typically would this time of year.

“I don’t think many people got hurt, no one that I know personally at least, so I think at least that was more of a blessing. We really needed the water. It’s just good to see the River full again when I’m going to work,” said Medina.