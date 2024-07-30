95º
Not ready to foster? There are a bunch of other ways you can help foster families

Families who foster need the community’s help in some simple ways

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

The top request from agencies is that people consider opening their homes to foster children, but not everyone has the capacity to do that.

SAN ANTONIO – As the foster care crisis continues to deepen in Texas, organizations are asking for the community’s help.

The South Texas Alliance for Orphans reported in South Texas’ Region #8 there are more than 3,318 children in foster care. 2,486 of those kids are in Bexar County.

The top request from agencies is that people consider opening their homes to foster children, but not everyone has the capacity to do that.

Still, the foster care organization SJRC Texas has a lot of ways the community can be part of the solution:

  • Volunteer (provide respite care for foster parents)
  • Volunteer (helping out on our campus, landscape, paint, cleanup)
  • Support organizations that help SJRC families (ex: Vault, churches, community centers)
  • Mentor foster kids
  • Donate Christmas gifts during the holidays
  • Organize school supplies or back-to-school clothing drive
  • Monetary donations

Anyone wanting more information on fostering or volunteering can contact SJRC at (210) 592-1156 or visit its website.

Courtney Friedman anchors KSAT’s weekend evening shows and reports during the week. Her ongoing Loving in Fear series confronts Bexar County’s domestic violence epidemic. She joined KSAT in 2014 and is proud to call the SA and South Texas community home. She came to San Antonio from KYTX CBS 19 in Tyler, where she also anchored & reported.

