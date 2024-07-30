Not ready to foster? There are a bunch of other ways you can help foster families

The top request from agencies is that people consider opening their homes to foster children, but not everyone has the capacity to do that.

SAN ANTONIO – As the foster care crisis continues to deepen in Texas, organizations are asking for the community’s help.

The South Texas Alliance for Orphans reported in South Texas’ Region #8 there are more than 3,318 children in foster care. 2,486 of those kids are in Bexar County.

Still, the foster care organization SJRC Texas has a lot of ways the community can be part of the solution:

Volunteer (provide respite care for foster parents)

Volunteer (helping out on our campus, landscape, paint, cleanup)

Support organizations that help SJRC families (ex: Vault , churches, community centers)

Mentor foster kids

Donate Christmas gifts during the holidays

Organize school supplies or back-to-school clothing drive

Monetary donations

Anyone wanting more information on fostering or volunteering can contact SJRC at (210) 592-1156 or visit its website.