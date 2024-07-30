One person hospitalized after 18-wheeler crashes into wall on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized after an 18-wheeler hit a wall and leaked hydraulic fluid on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police are asking residents to find an alternative route after the crash near the area of N Loop 1604 East in the westbound lanes and Nacogdoches Road.

The person hospitalized had injuries that were not life-threatening.

SAPD said the lanes will be closed for the next five hours as of Tuesday morning.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate and work to clear the scene.