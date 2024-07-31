CLEAR Alert issued for missing man last seen on West Side

(Copyright 2024 by San Antonio Police Department - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing San Antonio man.

Michael Naldrett, 54, was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of W Loop 1604 Northbound on the West Side.

Naldrett is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Naldrett was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities believe Naldrett could possibly be traveling in a white 2024 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate TST3381.