City of Natalia under Boil Water Notice

SAN ANTONIO – The City of Natalia issued a Boil Water Notice on Thursday due to low water pressure.
Residents should boil their water before using it for drinking, cooking, washing their face or hands or brushing their teeth.
City officials called the event “expected reduced distribution system pressure.”
City officials will advise residents when the boil water notice is lifted and the water is safe to consume without boiling.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, boil water advisories usually include this advice:
- Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.
- If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.
- Boil tap water, even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).
- Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
- Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.