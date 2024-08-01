City of Natalia under Boil Water Notice

SAN ANTONIO – The City of Natalia issued a Boil Water Notice on Thursday due to low water pressure.

Residents should boil their water before using it for drinking, cooking, washing their face or hands or brushing their teeth.

City officials called the event “expected reduced distribution system pressure.”

City officials will advise residents when the boil water notice is lifted and the water is safe to consume without boiling.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, boil water advisories usually include this advice: