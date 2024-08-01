Corpus Christi man sentenced to federal prison for chase while transporting undocumented migrants

DEL RIO, Texas – A Corpus Christi man was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for leading law enforcement on a chase while transporting undocumented migrants.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, Thomas Bucciarelli, 40, failed to yield to law enforcement in Carrizo Springs on Aug. 20, 2022.

Recommended Videos

Bucciarelli drove through red traffic lights and crashed into a vehicle that was stopped at an intersection, the release said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents located Bucciarelli’s vehicle in a parking lot and found four passengers in his vehicle who were determined to be undocumented migrants.

Bucciarelli was arrested, and he pleaded guilty in February 2023.