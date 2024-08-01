83º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Corpus Christi man sentenced to federal prison for chase while transporting undocumented migrants

Thomas Bucciarelli, 40, was arrested in Carrizo Springs in 2022

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Courts, Corpus Christi, Carrizo Springs
Gavel generic

DEL RIO, Texas – A Corpus Christi man was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for leading law enforcement on a chase while transporting undocumented migrants.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, Thomas Bucciarelli, 40, failed to yield to law enforcement in Carrizo Springs on Aug. 20, 2022.

Recommended Videos

Bucciarelli drove through red traffic lights and crashed into a vehicle that was stopped at an intersection, the release said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents located Bucciarelli’s vehicle in a parking lot and found four passengers in his vehicle who were determined to be undocumented migrants.

Bucciarelli was arrested, and he pleaded guilty in February 2023.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Recommended Videos