Nightly construction closures planned for Loop 1604 at I-10 interchange this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, TxDOT has planned nightly closures of westbound Interstate 10 and both directions of Loop 1604 closures at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange in northwest San Antonio.

The closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2 through Monday, Aug. 5, weather permitting.

The main lanes of eastbound I-10 will remain open.

Here are the closure details:

I-10 westbound main lanes and collector-distributor

I-10 westbound to Loop 1604 eastbound exit ramp

Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes, collector-distributor and frontage road

Loop 1604 westbound main lanes and collector-distributor

Loop 1604 westbound frontage road, left two lanes

Loop 1604 westbound to I-10 westbound exit ramp

Loop 1604 westbound exit ramp to La Cantera Parkway

All four cloverleaf ramps

The closures will allow crews to continue working on constructing the flyover ramps at the interchange.

During this time, local law enforcement will direct traffic through the intersections.

Access to businesses around the interchange will remain open. Closures may be opened throughout the weekend as work is completed. Detour information for traffic through the closures is listed below:

I-10 eastbound to Loop 1604 eastbound: All travelers on the I-10 EB main lanes looking to access Loop 1604 EB will exit to the I-10 EB frontage road at Exit 556 B and follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. Travelers will utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard, then follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

I-10 westbound main lanes to Loop 1604 westbound: All travelers on the I-10 WB main lanes will exit at Exit 556 B to the I-10 WB frontage road and follow the I-10 WB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. Travelers can re-enter the I-10 main lanes at the first available entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange. Those looking to access Loop 1604 WB will utilize the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB main lanes after Valero Way.

Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes to I-10 westbound : All travelers on the Loop 1604 EB main lanes will exit at the Vance Jackson Road exit to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road and will follow signs to I-10 EB. Those looking to enter I-10 EB main lanes can enter via the first entrance ramp after the interchange. Those looking to return to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road or access I-10 WB will continue on the I-10 EB frontage road and then utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard, following the I-10 WB frontage road toward the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Those looking to access I-10 WB will continue through the Loop 1604 interchange and enter the I-10 WB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 westbound main lanes to I-10 eastbound: All travelers on the Loop 1604 WB main lanes will exit at the Lockhill Selma Road exit to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road and follow it through the I-10 interchange. Travelers can re-enter the Loop 1604 WB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp after the I-10 interchange. Those looking to access I-10 EB will utilize the left turn onto the I-10 EB frontage road just after the I-10 interchange. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road and enter the I-10 EB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

Additional closures will continue at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange to allow crews to install steel beams for the construction of the flyover ramps. Detailed closure information will be shared each week as the work is confirmed.