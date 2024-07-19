Full closure of Loop 1604 at I-35 over weekend of July 26-29

SAN ANTONIO – A major road closure over the weekend of July 26-29 will affect drivers on the city’s Northeast Side.

TxDOT will be closing Loop 1604 completely at the intersection of Interstate 35 to install steel girders.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what’s closed from Friday, July 26 at 9 p.m. through Monday, July 29 at 5 a.m.:

Full weekend closure on westbound and eastbound main lanes of Loop 1604 at I-35

Full closure on westbound and eastbound collector ramps of Loop 1604 at I-35

Full closure on southbound I-35 to eastbound Loop 1604 connector ramp

Full closure on northbound I-35 to westbound Loop 1604 scheduled

Traffic should follow detour signs.

1604 closure at I-35 from July 26-29, 2024. (TxDOT)

Here is a list of other lane closures on the city’s Northeast side for July 21-27:

I-35

FM 3009 to FM 1518

Northbound

Sunday, July 21, until Tuesday, July 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (2) on northbound frontage road of I-35 from Schertz Parkway to Roy Richard Drive (FM 3009) for barrier and striping work.

Thursday, July 25, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (3) on northbound I-35 mainlanes, exit ramp closure and alternating entrance ramp closure from Roy Richard Drive (FM 3009) to Evans Road for striping, barrier, paving and roadworks.

Southbound

Through Monday, Sept. 23, long-term closure (24/7). Right lane closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 from Schertz Parkway to Corporate Road for roadway work.

Monday, July 22, 12 p.m. to 5 a.m. Right lane closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 from FM 2252 to Cibolo Valley Drive and rolling closures on southbound mainlanes of I-35 from Cibolo Valley Drive to Pat Booker Road for beam staging.

Thursday, July 25, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (3) on southbound I-35 mainlanes, entrance ramp closure, and exit ramp closure from Roy Richard Drive (FM 3009) to Schertz Parkway for paving, barrier, and roadworks. Traffic should use next entrance and exit ramps.

FM 1518 to Loop 1604

Northbound

Through Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on northbound frontage road of I-35 from Forum Parkway to Forum Access Road for construction work.

Through Sunday, Oct. 6, long-term closure (24/7). Right lane closure on northbound main lanes of I-35 at Forum Parkway for construction work.

Through Sunday, Oct. 6, long-term closure (24/7). Right lane closure on northbound exit ramp and left lane closure on northbound frontage road from Forum Access Road to Olympia Parkway for construction work.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on northbound frontage road of I-35 from Forum Parkway to Forum Access Road for bridge work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure northbound frontage road and exit ramp of I-35 from Forum Parkway to Olympia Parkway. for substructure work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Friday, July 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (3) on northbound I-35 mainlanes and exit ramp closure of I-35 from Forum Parkway to Evans Road for column work. Traffic should use next exit ramp.

Monday, July 22, until Wednesday, July 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Left lane closure on the northbound frontage road of I-35 from Olympia Parkway to Evans Road for drainage work.

Wednesday, July 24, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Left lane closure on I-35 northbound frontage road from Olympia Parkway to Evans Road for drainage work.

Southbound

Through Friday, Aug. 2, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 from Forum Parkway to Old Austin Road for bridge and roadway work.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 from Retama Parkway to Olympia Parkway. for bridge structure work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Wednesday, July 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of eastbound and westbound lanes and full closure of northbound to southbound turnaround of Evans Road at I-35 for bridge substructure work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Wednesday, July 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 from Forum Parkway to Gateway Boulevard for cap installation. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Wednesday, July 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on southbound frontage road and entrance ramp of I-35 closure from Olympia Parkway to Forum Parkway for substructure work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Thursday, July 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (3) on southbound I-35 mainlanes from Forum Parkway to Ferrell Road for bridge structure work.

Sunday, July 21, until Thursday, July 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Entrance ramp closure on southbound I-35 from Old Austin Road to Forum Parkway for substructure work. Southbound frontage road of I-35 traffic must use the Forum Parkway turnaround and follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Friday, July 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 from Corporate Drive to Evans Road and full closure of eastbound and westbound lanes of Evans Road at I-35 for bridge substructure work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Friday, July 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on southbound frontage road, northbound to southbound turnaround closure, exit ramp closure of I-35 from Evans Road to Olympia and full closure on the westbound lanes on Evans Road at I-35 for bridge substructure work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Monday, July 22, until Wednesday, July 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Northbound to southbound frontage road turnaround of I-35 at Evans Road for substructure work.

Monday, July 22, until Thursday, July 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (3) on southbound mainlanes of I-35 from Forum Parkway to McMorris Boulevard for bridge structure work.

Monday, July 22, until Thursday, July 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (3) on southbound mainlanes of I-35 from Forum Parkway to McMorris Boulevard for bridge structure work.

Monday, July 22, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (3) on southbound I-35 mainlanes from Schertz Parkway to Forum Parkway for caps, paving, barrier, and roadworks.

Monday, July 22, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on southbound frontage road from Arcadia Drive to Olympia Parkway, entrance ramp closure at Old Austin, full closure on westbound I-35 collector ramp and northbound I-35 to westbound Loop 1604 connector ramp, full closure on southbound I-35 to westbound Loop 1604 connector ramp, full closure on eastbound frontage road from entrance ramp to IKEA-RBFCU Parkway and full closure of northbound and southbound lanes of IKEA-RBFCU Parkway at Loop 1604 for deck, overhangs, column work.

Loop 1604 Interchange

Northbound

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure northbound I-35 collector ramp at the Loop 1604 interchange for drilled shaft work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Thursday, July 25, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Full closure on westbound I-35 collector ramp at the Loop 1604 interchange, full closure on northbound I-35 to westbound Loop 1604 connector ramp, full closure on southbound I-35 to westbound Loop 1604 connector ramp, and full closure of northbound and southbound lanes of IKEA-RBFCU Parkway at Loop 1604 for bridge deck pour. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Full closure on westbound I-35 collector ramp at the Loop 1604 interchange, full closure on northbound I-35 to westbound Loop 1604 connector ramp, full closure on southbound I-35 to westbound Loop 1604 connector ramp, and full closure of northbound and southbound lanes of IKEA-RBFCU Parkway at Loop 1604 for bridge structure work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Wednesday, July 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on westbound frontage road Loop 1604 to northbound frontage road of I-35 at Olympia Parkway for striping, barrier, paving and permanent pavement work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Southbound

Sunday, July 21, until Tuesday, July 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of southbound frontage road of I-35 from IKEA-RBFCU Parkway to Pat Booker Road, eastbound Loop 1604 to southbound I-35 connector ramp closure, and southbound I-35 collector ramp closure at the Loop 1604 interchange. for substructure work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Tuesday, July 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on southbound I-35 collector ramp at the Loop 1604 interchange for deck and cap work. Traffic must west Loop 1604 (exit 172) to access southbound I-35 and follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Tuesday, July 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on eastbound Loop 1604 to southbound I-35 connector ramp closure for substructures work.

Monday, July 22, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Full closure of southbound frontage road from IKEA-RBFCU Parkway to Pat Booker Road, eastbound Loop 1604 to southbound I-35 connector ramp closure, southbound I-35 collector ramp closure at the Loop 1604 interchange, and multiple lane closures (2) on southbound mainlanes of I-35 from Loop 1604 to Pat Booker Road for beam setting. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Monday, July 22, until Thursday, July 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on eastbound Loop 1604 collector ramp at I-35 interchange and full closure on southbound I-35 to eastbound Loop 1604 connector ramp for barrier work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Monday, July 22, until Friday, July 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on southbound collector ramp of I-35 at the Loop 1604 interchange for column and cap work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Loop 1604 to Toepperwein Road

Northbound

Through Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, long-term closure (24/7). Full closure on I-35 northbound collector exit ramp and left lane closure on I-35 northbound frontage road from Pat Booker Road to Loop 1604 for bridge work.

Through Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, long-term closure (24/7). Entrance ramp closure from Shin Oak Drive to Pat Booker Road for bridge work.

Sunday, July 21, until Tuesday, July 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of northbound frontage road, exit ramp closure, and entrance ramp closure of I-35 from Pat Booker to Loop 1604 interchange for bridge structure work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (3) on northbound I-35 mainlanes and exit ramp closure of I-35 from I-35 Access Road bridge near Shin Oak Drive to Forum Parkway for substructure, striping, barrier, and temporary pavement work. Traffic should use next exit and entrance ramps.

Sunday, July 21, until Tuesday, July 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on northbound frontage road of I-35 from Sandpiper Drive to Pat Booker Road for drilled shaft work.

Sunday, July 21, until Wednesday, July 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple mainlane closures (3) on northbound I-35, multiple lane closures (2) northbound I-35 frontage road and exit ramp closures from Toepperwein Road to Pat Booker Road for drilled shaft, column, and cap work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on eastbound and westbound lanes of I-35 at Toepperwein Road deck work and barrier installation.

Monday, July 22, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of eastbound and westbound of Pat Booker Road and exit ramp closure to Pat Booker Road at I-35 for slide rail installation. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Monday, July 22, until Thursday, July 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (3) on northbound mainlanes of I-35 from I-35 Access Road near Shin Oak Drive to Forum Parkway for bridge structure work.

Southbound

Through Sunday, Sept. 8, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 from McMorris Boulevard to Pat Booker Road for construction.

Sunday, July 21, until Tuesday, July 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on southbound frontage road and entrance ramp of I-35 from Shin Oak Drive to Toepperwein Road for drilled shaft, column, and cap work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Wednesday, July 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (3) on southbound I-35 mainlanes, multiple lane closures (2) on southbound I-35 frontage road, entrance ramp closure, and exit ramp closure from Pat Booker Road to Toepperwein Road for bridge deck work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Toepperwein Road to O’Connor Road

Northbound

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on northbound frontage road and exit ramp of I-35 from Judson Road to Toepperwein Road for drilled shaft, column, and cap work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on northbound frontage road, entrance ramp closure, and exit ramp closure on I-35 from O’Connor Road to Bludau-Bishop Road for drilled shaft, column, and cap work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (3) on northbound mainlanes, multiple lane closures (2) on northbound I-35 frontage road and exit ramp closures from Judson Road to Toepperwein Road for drilled shaft, column, and cap work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of eastbound and westbound lanes of Toepperwein Road at I-35 for bridge deck work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Wednesday, July 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (3) on northbound I-35 mainlanes, multiple lane closures (2) on northbound I-35 frontage road, exit ramp and entrance ramp closure from O’Connor Road to Judson Road for drilled shaft, column, and cap work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Tuesday, July 23, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on northbound frontage road of I-35, right lane closure on northbound mainlanes, and exit ramp of I-35 from Judson Road to Toepperwein Road for precast cap joint pouring. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Southbound

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on southbound frontage road and entrance ramp closure from Judson Road to Crownpoint Drive for drilled shaft, column, and cap work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on southbound frontage road and exit ramp of I-35 from Toepperwein Road to Judson Road for bridge deck work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (3) on southbound I-35 mainlanes, multiple lane closures (2) on southbound I-35 frontage road, entrance ramp closure, and exit ramp closure from Toepperwein Road to Judson Road for bridge deck work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (3) on southbound I-35 mainlanes, multiple lane closures (2) on southbound I-35 frontage road, entrance ramp closure, and exit ramp closure from Judson Road to O’Connor Road for drilled shaft, column, and cap work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of I-35 Access Road at I-35 for superstructure work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

O’Connor Road to Thousand Oaks Drive

Northbound

Through Friday, August 2, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on northbound frontage road of I-35 from Starlight Terrace to Weidner Road for construction work.

Through Sunday, August 11, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on northbound frontage road of I-35 from Weidner Road to O’Connor Road for construction work.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (3) on northbound I-35 mainlanes, alternating lane closures (2) on northbound I-35 frontage road and exit ramp closure from Thousand Oaks Drive to Weidner Road for drainage and drilled shafts work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Wednesday, July 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closure (3) on northbound I-35 mainlanes, multiple lane closures (2) on northbound I-35 frontage road, right lane closure on eastbound O’Connor Road, entrance ramp closure, and exit ramp closure from Weidner Road to O’Connor Road for drainage and drilled shafts work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Southbound

Through Friday, September 20, long-term closure (24/7). Right lane closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 from Weidner Road to Thousand Oaks Drive for bridge work.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 from O’Connor Road to Tech Com Drive for drilled shaft, column, and cap work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on southbound frontage road and exit ramp of I-35 from Tech Com Drive to Weidner Road for drilled shaft, column, and cap work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (3) on southbound I-35 mainlanes, alternating lane closures (2) on southbound I-35 frontage road, entrance ramp closure, and exit ramp closure from O’Connor Road to Weidner Road for drilled shaft, column, and cap work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Tuesday, July 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures (3) on southbound I-35 mainlanes, multiple lane closures (2) on southbound I-35 frontage road, entrance ramp closure, and exit ramp closure from Weidner Road to Thousand Oaks Drive for drainage and drilled shaft work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Monday, July 22, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on southbound I-35 frontage road, entrance ramp closure, and exit ramp closure from Weidner Road to Thousand Oaks Drive for road widening work & barrier setting. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Monday, July 22, until Saturday, July 27, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Full closure on southbound I-35 frontage road, exit ramp closure, and northbound to southbound turnaround closure from Thousand Oaks Drive to Randolph Boulevard for column and cap work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Thousand Oaks Drive to I-410 Interchange

Northbound

Sunday, July 21, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on northbound frontage road of I-35 from Crestway Drive to Starlight Terrace for drilled shaft work.

Sunday, July 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closure on northbound frontage road of I-35 from Thousand Oaks Drive to Weidner Road for barrier work.

Southbound

Through Saturday, August 31, long-term closure (24/7). Alternating lane closures on southbound I-35 frontage road between Thousand Oaks Drive and Whirlwind Drive for roadway reconstruction and structural work.

I-410 North Interchange to Walzem Road

Northbound

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Southbound to northbound turnaround closure at Walzem Road and I-35, alternating lane closures on northbound frontage road, and alternating entrance and exit ramp closures of I-35 from Walzem Road to Crestway Drive for drilled shaft work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound to northbound turnaround closure at Walzem Road and I-35, alternating lane closures on northbound frontage road, and alternating entrance and exit ramp closures of I-35 from Walzem Road to Crestway Drive for drilled shaft work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Tuesday, July 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on northbound frontage road, southbound to northbound turnaround closure, northbound to southbound turnaround closure, entrance ramp closure, and exit ramp closure of I-35 from Starlight Terrace to Weidner Road for drilled shaft, column, and cap work. Accommodations will be made for local traffic. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Southbound

Through Friday, August 2, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 from Randolph Boulevard to Fratt Road for construction work.

Monday, July 22, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Full closure on southbound I-35 frontage road, exit ramp, and entrance ramp of I-35 from Randolph Boulevard to Walzem Road for column work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Monday, July 22, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Full closure of southbound I-35 connector ramp to westbound I-410 mainlanes, Randolph Boulevard at I-35 and southbound I-35 frontage road from Randolph Boulevard to Fratt Road for column cap work. Traffic must follow detour signs.

Loop 1604

Loop 1604 Interchange to Nacogdoches Road

Eastbound

Monday, July 22, until Friday, July 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on eastbound mainlanes of Loop 1604 from Lookout Road to Pat Booker Road for steel beams installation.

Monday, July 22, until Thursday, July 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on eastbound Loop 1604 connector ramps to I-35 and entrance ramp closure of Loop 1604 from Lookout Road to IKEA-RBFCU Parkway for bridge structure work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Monday, July 22, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Full closure on eastbound Loop 1604 connector ramps to I-35. Full closure on eastbound frontage road, and entrance ramp closure of Loop 1604 from Lookout Road to IKEA-RBFCU Parkway and full closure of northbound and southbound lanes of IKEA-RBFCU Parkway at Loop 1604. for setting precast girders. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Friday, July 26, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Full closure on eastbound Loop 1604 connector ramps to I-35 and entrance ramp closure of Loop 1604 from Lookout Road to IKEA-RBFCU Parkway for bridge structure work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Westbound

Friday, July 26, at 9 p.m. until Monday, July 29, at 5 a.m. Full closure on westbound and eastbound mainlanes of Loop 1604, full closure on westbound and eastbound collector ramps of Loop 1604, full closure on southbound I-35 to eastbound Loop 1604 connector ramp, and full closure on northbound I-35 to westbound Loop 1604 for installing steel girders. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Monday, July 22, until Wednesday, July 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on westbound I-35 collector ramp at the Loop 1604 interchange and full closure on northbound I-35 to westbound Loop 1604 connector ramp for bridge structure work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on westbound frontage road of Loop 1604 from Gateway Boulevard to Gateway Place for bridge deck work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on westbound mainlanes of Loop 1604 from Pat Booker Road to Nacogdoches Road for bridge deck and barrier work.

Thursday, July 25, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on westbound mainlanes of Loop 1604 from Pat Booker Road to Nacogdoches Road for bridge deck and barrier work.

I-410

I-410 North Interchange to Starcrest Drive

Eastbound

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures on eastbound frontage road of I-410 and entrance ramp closure from Perrin Beitel to Austin Highway (Loop 368) for striping and barrier work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Sunday, July 21, until Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures on eastbound frontage road of I-410 and entrance ramp closure from Perrin Beitel to Austin Highway (Loop 368) for striping and barrier work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Tuesday, July 23, until Thursday, July 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closure (2) on eastbound frontage road of I-410, Perrin Beitel bypass exit ramp closure, and entrance ramp closure of I-410 from Harry Wurzbach Road to Perrin Beitel for barrier work. Traffic should follow detour signs.

Westbound