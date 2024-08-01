Reporter Evan Gershkovich, former Marine Paul Whelan to return home in US, Russia prisoner swap

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands listening to the verdict in a glass cage of a courtroom inside the building of "Palace of justice," in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Friday, July 19, 2024. A Russian court convicted Gershkovich on espionage charges that his employer and the U.S. have rejected as fabricated. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison after a secretive and rapid trial in the country's highly politicized legal system. (AP Photo)

The United States and Russia have agreed to a major swap of prisoners on Thursday, according to ABC News.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan are both expected to be part of the deal, which was confirmed by a senior Biden administration official.

The pair are two wrongfully detained American citizens that were being held by Russia. ABC News said they are expected to be in U.S. custody soon.

Gershkovich, 32, was previously sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges by a Russian Court just last month. Whelan has been detained since 2018, according to ABC News.

Whelan reportedly was detained at a Moscow hotel by Russian authorities, who said he was involved in an intelligence operation.

FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested on espionage charges, listens to the verdict in court in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2020. The U.S. Ambassador told Russias foreign minister on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin should release detained Americans, singling out Whelan and journalist Evan Gershkovich and accusing the Russian leader of continuing to treat human beings as bargaining chips. (Sofia Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency via AP, File) (Moscow News Agency)

CNN says the swap comes after months of quiet and secret negotiations between Moscow and Washington.

Early media reports indicate that the exchange may be the largest prisoner exchange between Russia and the U.S. in over a decade.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released a statement following the announcement:

“I am relieved that Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich will soon return home after years of wrongful detention in Russia. The baseless charges, sham trials, and unjust imprisonment of these men is a stark reminder of Russia’s blatant disregard for human rights and its continued oppression of innocent Americans. I join the American people in celebrating the long-awaited release of Paul and Evan and urge the Biden Administration to continue working to secure the freedom of other innocent Americans, including Texans Austin Tice and Mark Swidan.”

