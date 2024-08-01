Viva Aerobus expands flights from San Antonio International to Guadalajara

SAN ANTONIO – The Mexican ultra-low-cost airline Viva Aerobus is expanding nonstop operations from San Antonio International Airport to Guadalajara, Jalisco.

The new route will begin operating on Dec. 2 and will fly four times a week.

“Guadalajara is a popular destination for business travelers, tourists who want to check out the birthplace of mariachi music and for people in our community who want to visit their friends and relatives,” said Jesus Saenz, director of airports for the City of San Antonio Aviation Department.

The new flights from SAT to Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) are as follows:

Departs SAT at 9:20 a.m. and arrives at GDL at 11:30 a.m.

Departs GDL at 6:00 a.m. and arrives at SAT at 8:10 a.m.

Viva also flies from SAT to Leon/Guanajuato, Mexico City, Monterrey, Queretaro and Torreon (seasonally).

“Additionally, Viva will increase service to Monterrey starting on November 1, 2024. That service is currently offered twice daily, but the carrier will add a third daily frequency on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays,” SAT said in a news release.

SAT said Volaris, another Mexican airline company, operates nonstop service to GDL up to two times daily.