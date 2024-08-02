93º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

AARP program teaches older adults how to navigate internet, social media

AARP’s OATS program offers in-person classes in San Antonio

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

Tags: AARP, SA Live, Crime, Social Media, Internet

As families across South Texas prepare to start the new school year, it’s important to know that it’s never too late to learn.

AARP has a program aimed at helping older adults get more comfortable with social media and navigating the internet.

Recommended Videos

Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) offers several free online and in-person classes to adults 55 and up, regardless of whether they’re AARP members.

People can access a range of courses to help them learn basic online skills, navigate Facebook and social media sites, manage their health records, exercise and apply for jobs.

“We are always trying to harness the power of technology so that we empower older adults with tools and training necessary to take advantage of today’s technology and use it to enrich their lives,” said Jonathan Ushindi-Zaluke, the Senior Digital Community Relations and Product Specialist with OATS.

Ushindi-Zaluke told KSAT that many of the classes are geared toward helping older adults protect their information online.

“It’s a serious issue. And, many older adults need to be informed about how to deal with these situations,” Ushindi-Zaluke said.

On August 12, there will be an in-person class in San Antonio geared toward privacy on the internet. To attend, click here.

For general information about OATS, click here.

To access information about OATS’s in-person classes in San Antonio, click here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Stephania Jimenez is an anchor on The Nightbeat. She began her journalism career in 2006, after graduating from Syracuse University. She's anchored at NBC Philadelphia, KRIS in Corpus Christi, NBC Connecticut and KTSM in El Paso. Although born and raised in Brooklyn, Stephania considers Texas home. Stephania is bilingual! She speaks Spanish.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos