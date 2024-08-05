DQ launches ‘How Do You DQ’ contest to find ultimate meal combination

How Do You DQ? flyer

SAN ANTONIO – What’s your go-to order from Dairy Queen, and what makes your go-to order unique?

Whether you order the “Hungr-Buster” or “The Dude” with a Coca-Cola and a classic dipped chocolate cone, DQ fans can share their ultimate favorite order and have a chance to win big.

DQ has launched the “How Do You DQ” contest to find the perfect trio of a meal combo ordered with a Coca-Cola, entree or basket and a corresponding treat.

Only one submission per person is allowed through the entry period.

The contest will begin on Aug. 5 and end on Aug. 23. The judging period will be from Aug. 24 to 25.

The voting period will use a bracket system between Aug. 26 through Aug. 28.

The winner will be rewarded with the grand prize of a $1,000 DQ gift card, a free Coca-Cola for a year and an additional prize, according to a news release. The winner will be announced on Aug. 29 through the Sponsor’s social media account.

No purchase is necessary. Visit the DQ website to submit your favorite DQ Texas meal, treat and include it with the Coca-Cola drink.

Good luck!