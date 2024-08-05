Igo and Pan American branch libraries temporary closed for maintenance repairs until this fall

Igo and Pan American branch libraries are temporary closed until fall.

SAN ANTONIO – Starting Monday, the John Igo and Pan American branch libraries will be temporarily closed while crews work on planned improvements to the buildings until this fall.

San Antonio Public Library said crews will replace the heating and cooling systems at Igo and Pan American branch libraries as part of its building plan for SAPL’s 30 library locations.

Visitors can start picking up items with on-site curbside service while the locations are closed.

Curbside pickup hours at John Igo and Pan American Libraries are as follows:

Monday: 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Tuesday- Thursday: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

While residents wait for the new repairs to be finished, visitors can visit nearby libraries.

Full library services open near Igo Branch Library are available at the following locations:

Cody Branch Library, located at 11441 Vance Jackson

Maverick Branch Library, located at 8700 Mystic Park

Full library services open near Pan American Branch Library are available at the following locations:

Cortez Branch Library, located at 2803 Hunter Blvd.

Mission Branch Library, located at 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Residents are encouraged to visit a new library in the Alamo City while repairs are being made.

Recent building improvements have been made at Brook Hollow, Bazan, Cortez, Great Northwest and Westfall Branch libraries.

For more information on additional SAPL locations in San Antonio, call library staff at 210-207-2500 or chat with them here.