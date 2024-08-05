Lytle football team opens summer practice with midnight conditioning

LYTLE, Texas – The Lytle Pirates football team held midnight practice under the lights of their stadium.

The first day of conditioning allowed by the University Interscholastic League was Aug. 5, and the Pirates did not waste any time at all.

Led by second-year head coach Mike Trevino, the Pirates are on the rise, and the team couldn’t wait to hold midnight practice.

“The excitement of our community, the kids, doing something like this is special,” said Trevino. “It’s a moment and memory they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

With family in the stands and the cheerleaders on hand to welcome the team, the Pirates worked out as they prepared for the new season.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Lytle senior RB/LB Hudson Lindsay. “Our community (coming to) support us at this late hour; I think it’s awesome.”

The Pirates’ regular season can’t come soon enough, and midnight practice is another step in the right direction.

“Everyone is excited. Everyone has been anticipating this,” said Lytle senior WR/LB Luke Estrada. “Nobody’s tired. It’s late, but nobody’s tired. I promise you everyone is here ready.”

The Pirates will start the 2024 season at home on Friday, Aug. 30, at 7:00 pm against Llano.