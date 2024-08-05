87º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in far Northwest Bexar County

Robert Bass was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 25000 block of Fleet Garden

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Silver Alert, Bexar County, Missing
According to the alert, Bass was reportedly last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans. (Copyright 2024 by Texas Dept. of Public Safety - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing man with a medical condition last seen in far Northwest Bexar County.

Robert Bass, 73, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 25000 block of Fleet Garden.

Recommended Videos

Bass is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has white hair and green eyes.

According to the alert, Bass was reportedly last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Bass could possibly be driving a brown-colored Honda Passport vehicle with Texas license plate #PBX9774.

If you have information regarding Bass’ whereabouts, please contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos