Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in far Northwest Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing man with a medical condition last seen in far Northwest Bexar County.
Robert Bass, 73, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 25000 block of Fleet Garden.
Bass is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has white hair and green eyes.
According to the alert, Bass was reportedly last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.
Bass could possibly be driving a brown-colored Honda Passport vehicle with Texas license plate #PBX9774.
If you have information regarding Bass’ whereabouts, please contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.