Man taking trash to dumpster with gun slips, shoots and kills self accidentally, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man taking his trash to an apartment dumpster was shot and killed after he slipped while walking and the gun he was carrying went off accidentally, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before 6 a.m. to the 12400 block of Starcrest Drive, not far from Jones Maltsberger Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man in his 50s or 60s was walking to a nearby dumpster while carrying both his trash and a gun. That’s when, police say, the man slipped in a wet area and somehow the gun went off, wounding him the chest.

Police said the man, however, continued to walk down the hill to the dumpster where he was later found. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later died.

SAPD said investigators found a gun near the trash bags.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released.