The top 10 most popular songs of the summer on Spotify playlists

SAN ANTONIO – A new study found the top songs featured in summer playlists on Spotify.

Vegas Gems conducted the research. They used the tool Playlist Miner to search for public Spotify playlists with the words “Summer Songs” in the title. They found 970 separate playlists and looked for songs that appeared multiple times.

The most popular songs in summer playlists were:

“Summer” (Calvin Harris) “Brazil” (Declan McKenna) “Espresso” (Sabrina Carpenter) “Tongue Tied” (GROUPLOVE) “Safe and Sound” (Capital Cities) “Feel So Close – Radio Edit” (Calvin Harris) “I Ain’t Worried” (OneRepublic) “Time of Our Lives” (Pitbull) “Could You Be Loved” (Bob Marley & The Wailers) “Cruel Summer” (Taylor Swift)

Summer by Calvin Harris was the most frequent song on Spotify’s summer playlists. The song was in 182 summer playlists and has 1.485 billion streams worldwide.

