99º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

The top 10 most popular songs of the summer on Spotify playlists

Out of 970 playlists, these songs appeared the most

Max Bohannon, KSAT Intern

Tags: Spotify, Trending, Summer, Music
Taylor Swift (Left), Sabrina Carpenter (Top Right), Calvin Harris (Bottom Right) (Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A new study found the top songs featured in summer playlists on Spotify.

Vegas Gems conducted the research. They used the tool Playlist Miner to search for public Spotify playlists with the words “Summer Songs” in the title. They found 970 separate playlists and looked for songs that appeared multiple times.

Recommended Videos

The most popular songs in summer playlists were:

  1. “Summer” (Calvin Harris)
  2. “Brazil” (Declan McKenna)
  3. “Espresso” (Sabrina Carpenter)
  4. “Tongue Tied” (GROUPLOVE)
  5. “Safe and Sound” (Capital Cities)
  6. “Feel So Close – Radio Edit” (Calvin Harris)
  7. “I Ain’t Worried” (OneRepublic)
  8. “Time of Our Lives” (Pitbull)
  9. “Could You Be Loved” (Bob Marley & The Wailers)
  10. “Cruel Summer” (Taylor Swift)

Summer by Calvin Harris was the most frequent song on Spotify’s summer playlists. The song was in 182 summer playlists and has 1.485 billion streams worldwide.

Do you have a favorite song in your summer playlist? Comment down below!

RELATED

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Max Bohannon is an intern at KSAT 12. He was born in San Antonio and attends Texas Tech University, where he will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in Creative Media Industries and a certificate in Sports Media in December 2024.

Recommended Videos