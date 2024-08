Cool off on weekends at these San Antonio Parks and Recreation outdoor pools

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Parks and Recreation plans to keep seven outdoor pools open on weekends in August through Sept. 15.

Woodlawn Lake Pool will continue to offer morning lap swim and aqua fitness opportunities during the week.

Here is the extended pool season schedule:

Pools Hours Open Days Address Cassiano 1-8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday 1728 Potosi St. Fairchild 1-8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday 1214 E. Crockett St. Kingsborough 1-8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday 350 Felps Blvd. Lady Bird Johnson 1-8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday 10700 Nacogdoches Rd. Springtime 1-8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday 6571 Spring Time Dr. Westwood 1-8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday 7627 W. Military Dr. Woodlawn 1-8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

Lap Swim available Tuesday–Friday from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Aqua Fitness class available Tuesday-Friday from 8-9 a.m. Tuesday-Friday, Saturday & Sunday 221 Alexander Ave.

The city’s seven splash pads remain open from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. through October.