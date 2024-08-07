Man ‘acting erratically’ dies shortly after being arrested by San Marcos PD

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A man who witnesses said was “acting erratically” died shortly after being arrested by the San Marcos Police Department.

According to a news release, San Marcos police, at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, received several 911 calls about a man who was lying on the edge of an overpass on Interstate 35 above Posey Road, throwing objects and yelling.

An officer arrived on the scene and tried to make contact with the man, identified as Dennis Thornton, 43, of Leander, but didn’t receive a response, the release said. Thornton then moved toward the officer, who backed away and told him to get on the ground. When Thornton didn’t comply, the officer deployed his Taser, causing Thornton to fall.

The officer and others who later arrived at the scene tried to handcuff Thornton, but he resisted and held his left arm near his head, making it difficult for the officers to handcuff him, the release said. Two minutes later, Thornton was handcuffed and officers also placed him in a wrap restraint, the release said.

Officers said Thornton wasn’t coherent, and due to his behavior, they suspected he was having a medical emergency and took him to a hospital in a patrol vehicle, the release said.

Despite getting medical treatment for just under an hour, Thornton was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m., the release said.

Investigations into the incident will be conducted by SMPD’s Criminal Investigations Division, Office of Professional Conduct and the Texas Rangers.

An autopsy will also be conducted.