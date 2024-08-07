San Antonio business owner one of 10 finalists in H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best competition

San Antonio – Maria Flores started her business, Hess Street Foods, as a tribute to her grandparents.

Her chorizo-flavored paste and seasoning are among the top 10 finalists for the 11th annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best competition. The winner will receive a cash prize and the chance to have their product placed on H-E-B shelves.

Recommended Videos

“I wanted to keep my grandmother’s, my Abuelita’s, recipe alive and started trying to recreate her recipe,” Flores said.

Flores’ product is natural and simple — made with ancho peppers, garlic and her grandmother’s secret spices. She invited KSAT into her home to show how food nostalgia can fill anyone’s home using her seasoning and paste.

“It’s about togetherness. It’s about inviting your kids to have fun with you in the kitchen exploring new flavors,” she said.

Flores’ grandparents momentarily moved to San Antonio and bought a home on Hess Street before they returned to Coahuila, Mexico. She said the product is a way to honor them and their American Dream.

“I cannot help but think, ‘Hey, Grandpa and Grandma, can you see this? You did it. You did it,’” Flores said.

Flores sells her products at the New Braunfels Farmers Market every weekend and once a month at the Bulverde Farmers Market.

The H-E-B Quest for Texas Best competition winners will be announced on Aug. 9 in Dallas.