103º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Texas RB CJ Baxter to miss entire college football season with knee injury

Baxter reportedly tore his LCL and PCL ligaments and will need surgery

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Texas, CJ Baxter, College Football, Longhorns, Austin
Texas running back CJ Baxter (4) runs the ball against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) (Vasha Hunt, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

AUSTIN, Texas – University of Texas running back CJ Baxter is expected to miss the upcoming college football season after suffering a knee injury during practice.

Baxter reportedly tore his LCL and PCL ligaments and will need surgery, according to Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.

Recommended Videos

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel confirmed the season-ending injury on X, formally known as Twitter.

Baxter’s injury is quite a setback for the Longhorns, as he was projected to be the starting running back in the upcoming season.

In 2023, as a true freshman, Baxter emerged onto the scene, especially late into the season. He finished with 659 rushing yards, which led the team, and five touchdowns.

After Baxter’s notable freshman campaign, it was reasonable to think he would build off that success in his sophomore season.

With Baxter sidelined for the rest of the season, the Longhorns will likely look to Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner to share the bulk of carries.

The Longhorns begin the season against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos