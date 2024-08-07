Texas RB CJ Baxter to miss entire college football season with knee injury

(Vasha Hunt, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Texas running back CJ Baxter (4) runs the ball against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

AUSTIN, Texas – University of Texas running back CJ Baxter is expected to miss the upcoming college football season after suffering a knee injury during practice.

Baxter reportedly tore his LCL and PCL ligaments and will need surgery, according to Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel confirmed the season-ending injury on X, formally known as Twitter.

Sources: Texas sophomore tailback CJ Baxter injured the LCL and PCL in his right knee and will require surgery. He will miss the 2024 season after suffering the injury in camp on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/WOyIn8ZZyX — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 7, 2024

Baxter’s injury is quite a setback for the Longhorns, as he was projected to be the starting running back in the upcoming season.

In 2023, as a true freshman, Baxter emerged onto the scene, especially late into the season. He finished with 659 rushing yards, which led the team, and five touchdowns.

After Baxter’s notable freshman campaign, it was reasonable to think he would build off that success in his sophomore season.

With Baxter sidelined for the rest of the season, the Longhorns will likely look to Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner to share the bulk of carries.

The Longhorns begin the season against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home.