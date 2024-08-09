BCSO searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Jewelle Marie Hatten-Smith was reported missing by her parents, who filed a report with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Jewelle Marie Hatten-Smith was last seen by her parents around 12:15 p.m. Thursday through a home security camera getting into a silver sedan in the driveway.

BCSO officials said it’s possible the teen got into a car being driven by a rideshare driver, and if that’s the case, the driver should contact the agency.

Jewelle Marie is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt, hoodie, and blue jeans. She was carrying a dark backpack and a dark-colored gym bag

Anyone with have information regarding Jewelle’s whereabouts is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.