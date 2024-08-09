CosMc’s has landed: McDonald’s launches new restaurant in far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – CosMc’s, a new McDonald’s cafe concept, is now open in San Antonio on the far West Side.

This is the first CosMc’s in the Alamo City. It’s open daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. at 12360 FM 1957 off Potranco Road.

The extraterrestrial-themed restaurant has a drive-thru and counter service.

During its grand opening weekend on Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11, the first 100 customers from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. can try free samples from the menu and receive exclusive merch, a press release states.

CosMc’s encourages people to customize their drinks with its menu. The restaurant offers options to add fruity popping boba, energy shots, vitamin C shots, and pre-workout shots.

Here are examples of what types of drinks customers can order:

Blackberry mint green tea

Churro cold brew Frappé

Hazelnut mocha cold brew

Popping pear slush

Sprite moonsplash

Sour cherry energy burst

Sour tango lemonade

Here are examples of what types of food guests can buy:

Creamy avocado tomatillo sandwich

Hashbrown bites

Spicy queso sandwich

CosMc's is located at 12360 FM 1957 off Potranco Road.

Customers can download the CosMc’s app, join the CosMc’s Club, and join the company’s new loyalty program.

Guests can receive a complimentary welcome drink, a birthday freebie and gain points with every purchase when signing up for the new loyalty program.

Six more CosMc’s are set to open across San Antonio and Dallas metro areas in the coming months, the release said.

Other currently open CosMc’s locations in Texas include Arlington and Dallas.